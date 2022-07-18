UrduPoint.com

PM Lauds Hamza For Holding Peaceful By-polls, Maryam For Best Campaign

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 02:30 PM

PM lauds Hamza for holding peaceful by-polls, Maryam for best campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday acknowledged the efforts of the leaders and workers of Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz for ensuring the holding of by-elections of the Punjab Assembly in a peaceful manner.

In a tweet, the prime minister appreciated the government of Punjab under Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for conducting peaceful elections.

"The Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz deserves congratulations for conducting peaceful elections," he said.

He lauded Pakistan Muslim League Vice-President Maryam Nawaz for running the "best election campaign" for the party.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Muslim Government Best Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interb ..

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interbank

1 hour ago
 Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by- ..

Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by-elections: Nawaz Sharif

3 hours ago
 PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring ..

PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair election: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 ..

PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 seats in Punjab by-polls

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.