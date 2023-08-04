Open Menu

PM Lauds Hamza Khan For Winning Laurels For Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 01:00 AM

PM lauds Hamza Khan for winning laurels for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday lauded Junior World Squash Champion Hamza Khan for bringing laurels for Pakistan despite the lack of facilities for sports.

In a tweet, he said, "Today I met Pakistan's talented young man Hamza Khan who recently made the nation proud by winning Junior World Title in Squash in Australia after a period of decades." He said he handed over a cheque of Rs ten million to Hamza from the government of Pakistan and sought his pledge that he would continue his hard work and play with more determination to make Pakistan's name shine by winning Senior World Championship.

He recalled that he recently started the countrywide Sports Initiative for the promotion of sports which included Pakistan's first Sports University, Pakistan Sports Endowment Fund and more measures for the welfare of players and the advancement of sports.

He expressed hope that after these measures other thousands of youth like Hamza Khan would also bring laurels for Pakistan in international competitions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Australia Sports Young Man From Government Million

Recent Stories

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

1 hour ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

1 hour ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

1 hour ago
 Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

1 hour ago
 Climate change, population growth, urbanization, p ..

Climate change, population growth, urbanization, placing strains on freshwater s ..

1 hour ago
 Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusiv ..

Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusive for differently-abled people ..

1 hour ago
Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month go ..

Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month govt: PM

1 hour ago
 Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Ag ..

Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Again Add to Production Cuts

1 hour ago
 All parties expected to play role in strengthening ..

All parties expected to play role in strengthening LG system: Minister for Law a ..

2 hours ago
 Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing re ..

Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing regional integration priorities ..

2 hours ago
 Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over ..

Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over 150 Rescued Migrants - Nationa ..

1 hour ago
 UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strif ..

UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strife-torn Sudan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan