PM Lauds His Team's Efforts On Successful SCO, UNGA Visits

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated his cabinet members and senior government officers over the success of his visits to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand as well as the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The prime minister, in his opening remarks while chairing the cabinet meeting, apprised the cabinet members about his participation in the SCO Summit and bilateral engagements on the sidelines with the leaders of the member states including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Central Asian leaders.

He said during the discussions, the connectivity with the Central Asia through gas and rail was discussed and a task force had also been formed to move the things ahead.

Moreover, he said the flood situation was widely discussed during the summit and was also highlighted by the leaders.

The prime minister particularly thanked Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, State Minister Hina Rabbani Khar and Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman for their great efforts and homework.

He also spoke high for the role of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb over effective media coverage for highlighting Pakistan's perspective.

While discussing his participation in the UNGA session, the prime minister again applauded the role of the foreign minister and his diplomatic team, Sherry Rehman and Marriyum Aurangzeb for their "outstanding performance." Prime Minister Shehbaz also welcomed Ishaq Dar who assumed the office of finance minister today. The prime minister called him an experienced politician and successful finance minister, and prayed for his success.

Similarly, he also appreciated the performance of ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail who had saved Pakistan from default situation despite the poor performance and lack of commitment by the previous government.

He said the previous government reduced the oil prices when the prices were on record surge which did not only swelled the foreign debt but was also in violation of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

