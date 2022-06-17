UrduPoint.com

PM Lauds Industries Minister For Averting Crisis Of Edible Oil

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday commended the efforts of Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood for making timely arrangements for the import of edible oil from Indonesia.

In a meeting with Industries' Minister Murtaza Mehmood and Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, he said the import would help reduce prices of edible oil in the country.

PM Sharif said the visit of the Minister of Industry and Productions to Indonesia at his own expense to sort out the import of edible oil was commendable. On the directive of the prime minister, Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood visited Indonesia with an objective to defuse the impending crisis of edible oil import.

The efforts led to supply of 2.5 million metric tons through 10 ships from Indonesia.The first consignment of edible oil was dispatched from Indonesia to Pakistan during the visit of the Industries Minister.

