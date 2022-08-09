UrduPoint.com

PM Lauds Interior Minister, LEAs For Maintaining Peace On Yaum-e-Ashur

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2022 | 10:50 PM

PM lauds interior minister, LEAs for maintaining peace on Yaum-e-Ashur

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appreciated Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, his ministry, the provincial governments as well as law enforcement agencies for maintaining peace on Yaum-e-Ashur.

The prime minister thanked Allah Almighty as the Yaum-e-Ashur passed peacefully without any untoward incident happening anywhere.

He lauded the officers and the personnel of Rangers, law enforcement agencies, particularly the police who faced the scorching heat and tough conditions to protect people's lives and properties.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the volunteer youths who also served to maintain discipline on the day.

"This day passed peacefully just because of your teamwork. I am proud of you all," the prime minister remarked.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Rangers Police Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

14 hours ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

23 hours ago
 Football: Italian Cup results

Football: Italian Cup results

23 hours ago
 9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in fe ..

9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in federal capital

23 hours ago
 Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.