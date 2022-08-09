PM lauds interior minister, LEAs for maintaining peace on Yaum-e-Ashur

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appreciated Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, his ministry, the provincial governments as well as law enforcement agencies for maintaining peace on Yaum-e-Ashur.

The prime minister thanked Allah Almighty as the Yaum-e-Ashur passed peacefully without any untoward incident happening anywhere.

He lauded the officers and the personnel of Rangers, law enforcement agencies, particularly the police who faced the scorching heat and tough conditions to protect people's lives and properties.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the volunteer youths who also served to maintain discipline on the day.

"This day passed peacefully just because of your teamwork. I am proud of you all," the prime minister remarked.