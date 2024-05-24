Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 10:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday praised the Government of Ireland's recent decision to recognize Palestine as an independent state.

The prime minister, during a telephonic conversation with his Irish counterpart Simon Harris, felicitated him on his assumption of office and remarked that his youth and dynamism would bring major changes in Ireland.

He said Ireland’s decision would send a message of hope and solidarity to the innocent Palestinians who were suffering Israel’s brutal atrocities. "It would also go a long way in promoting the Palestine cause and would urge other countries to follow Ireland."

The prime minister added that Pakistan had always advocated that a two-state solution, in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions, was the only way to bring lasting peace to the middle East.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to the just struggle of the Palestinian people and lauded the decision of the International Court of Justice to order Israel to stop its assault on Gaza and Rafah.

He also expressed the hope that the oppressed people of Kashmir would receive similar attention from the international community, as they too had been enduring a brutal occupation and denial of fundamental human rights for the last seven decades.

Prime Minister Simon Harris said that Ireland had taken a principled decision in consultation with other European allies because the extent of Israel’s military action in Gaza could no longer be condoned in any way. The Ireland felt that the decision was necessary to promote normalization in the occupied territories.

The two leaders exchanged views on bilateral ties between Pakistan and Ireland, and expressed their common desire to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The prime minister lauded the Irish decision to open its resident mission in Pakistan and said that the new mission, along with Pakistan’s mission in Dublin, would play a vital role in promoting bilateral trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

He also extended a cordial invitation to Prime Minister Simon Harris to undertake an official visit to Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan