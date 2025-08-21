Open Menu

PM Lauds Jhal Magsi Gas Project For Reducing Import Dependence, Accepts Inauguration Invitation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 08:50 PM

PM lauds Jhal Magsi Gas Project for reducing import dependence, accepts inauguration invitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met with Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Nawabzada Khalid Hussain Magsi, here at the Prime Minister’s House, where he was briefed on the progress and significance of the Jhal Magsi Gas Field Project.

During the meeting, the Federal Minister informed the Prime Minister that the inclusion of gas from the Jhal Magsi field into the national distribution network is expected to significantly reduce Pakistan’s dependence on imported gas. According to the minister, this shift could result in annual savings of approximately $298 million in foreign exchange, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the project's potential to support Pakistan’s economy by leveraging domestic natural resources. "Pakistan's valuable natural reserves can play a key role in resolving our economic challenges," he stated. He added that reducing reliance on imported gas through indigenous supplies was a commendable achievement.

The Prime Minister also accepted the minister's invitation to inaugurate the Jhal Magsi Gas Field Project.

He emphasized that integrating the gas from the Jhal Magsi field into the national grid is a significant step forward, aligning with the government’s broader strategy to promote energy self-sufficiency and economic sustainability.

