- Home
- Pakistan
- PM lauds Jhal Magsi Gas Project for reducing import dependence, accepts inauguration invitation
PM Lauds Jhal Magsi Gas Project For Reducing Import Dependence, Accepts Inauguration Invitation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met with Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Nawabzada Khalid Hussain Magsi, here at the Prime Minister’s House, where he was briefed on the progress and significance of the Jhal Magsi Gas Field Project.
During the meeting, the Federal Minister informed the Prime Minister that the inclusion of gas from the Jhal Magsi field into the national distribution network is expected to significantly reduce Pakistan’s dependence on imported gas. According to the minister, this shift could result in annual savings of approximately $298 million in foreign exchange, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the project's potential to support Pakistan’s economy by leveraging domestic natural resources. "Pakistan's valuable natural reserves can play a key role in resolving our economic challenges," he stated. He added that reducing reliance on imported gas through indigenous supplies was a commendable achievement.
The Prime Minister also accepted the minister's invitation to inaugurate the Jhal Magsi Gas Field Project.
He emphasized that integrating the gas from the Jhal Magsi field into the national grid is a significant step forward, aligning with the government’s broader strategy to promote energy self-sufficiency and economic sustainability.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..
Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..
US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade
Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..
MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister satisfies with transparency in entry test for Hearing Impaired College2 minutes ago
-
Government steps in: Executive relief efforts underway in flood-hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa2 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Jhal Magsi Gas Project for reducing import dependence, accepts inauguration invitation2 minutes ago
-
Cabinet committee meets, reviews CNSA 20252 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary reviews flood relief & rehabilitation efforts12 minutes ago
-
Preparations underway to introduce electric buses in Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on WWB matters12 minutes ago
-
PHAF launches plantation drive “Aik Beti Aik Shajar”12 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid visits flood-hit areas of Buner and Swat, assures full support to victims12 minutes ago
-
Event held in connection with Marka-e-Haq22 minutes ago
-
Toshakhana II case against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi adjourned31 minutes ago
-
Relief camp established in Abbottabad for flood victims31 minutes ago