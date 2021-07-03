UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Lauds KP Govt For Giving Free Treatment To 250,439 Patients Under Sehat Card

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 02:10 PM

PM lauds KP govt for giving free treatment to 250,439 patients under Sehat Card

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for giving free of charge medical treatment to 250,439 patients during seven months under Sehta Card Plus Programme.

"Congratulations Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. 250,439 patients treated free of cost under KP Sehat Card Plus programme. This is the Pakistan we are moving towards - that was envisioned by Allama Iqbal & Quaid-i-Azam," the prime minister tweeted.

According to a media report also shared by the prime minister on his Twitter handle, the majority of patients preferred private hospitals for their treatment as around 174,388 people went to private hospitals and only 76,052 patients availed government facilities.

The government has paid an amount of Rs 7.2 billion to different hospitals. The provincial government paid Rs 13.056 billion to the State Life Insurance Corporation during the last financial year, the media report said.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Twitter Media Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri Inaugurates German-Emirati Institu ..

8 minutes ago

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15-ye ..

31 minutes ago

LHC CJ orders Punjab govt to conduct free burial i ..

44 minutes ago

Asif Ali Zardari’s health gradually improves

51 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid names new chairmen of Al Nasr ..

53 minutes ago

FO expresses sorrow over death of seven Canadian-P ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.