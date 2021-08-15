UrduPoint.com

PM Lauds KP Govt To Achieve 10 Bln Tree Plantation Target

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 03:50 PM

PM lauds KP govt to achieve 10 bln tree plantation target

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday appreciated the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for its proactive performance to achieve his government's 10 billion Tree Tsunami (BTT) target.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister also shared an image of an earlier barren looking Jadkar Banda Badland site in Abbotabad area which had now turned lush green after massive tree plantation there.

"Efforts in Abbotabad to make Pakistan Green. Jadkar Banda Badland site. Congratulations go to KP for being ahead in the race for achieving #10BillionTreeTsunami target," the prime minister tweeted.

