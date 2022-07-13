UrduPoint.com

PM Lauds Lahore Team On Proper Waste Management During Eid Holidays

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2022 | 01:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the arrangements of waste management and law and order in Lahore during the Eid holidays and lauded the team of officials and workers for their services.

He lauded the professionalism of Chairman Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Khwaja Ahmed Hassan, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, Commissioner Lahore Captain Usman, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chatta, Managing Director LWMC Rafia Haider, Managing Director Water and Sanitation Authority Ghufran Ahmed.

The prime minister also draped the officials with garlands as a gesture of appreciation.

More Stories From Pakistan

