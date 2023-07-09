PM lauds late Prof. Mir for his integrity, steadfastness

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that late Professor Waris Mir was a true patriot and a holder of truthfulness even in the face of oppression.

Paying tribute to late Prof.

Waris Mir, a renowned journalist, teacher and intellectual, on his death anniversary, the prime minister said that late Mir was a part of that caravan that neither compromised on their principles nor budge from speaking the truth.

The prime minister further observed that his legacy was being carried by his brave sons, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release .

He prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.