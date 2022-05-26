PM lauds LEAs for protecting peoples' lives, properties in difficult times

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shehbaz Sharif says all of us have to end hostilities, hatred, promote love, passion and national cohesion.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has paid rich tribute to the role of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for protecting the lives and properties of the people in testing times.

Talking to the personnel of law enforcement agencies deployed in Red Zone, Islamabad on Thursday, the PM appreciated Islamabad Traffic Police, Rangers and other agencies for playing their constitutional role and protecting the country's interests.

The Prime Minister said all of us have to end hostilities, hatred, promote love, passion and national cohesion.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan will definitely move forward if we follow law and the constitution.

He said we have to foil the conspiracy to divide the nation and make our best efforts to put the country on the path of development and prosperity.