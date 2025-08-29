PM Lauds LESCO Employees For Donating One-day Salary To Flood Victims
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appreciated the gesture of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) employees for donating their one-day salary, amounting to Rs. 20 million, to support flood victims.
The Prime Minister termed the donation a commendable and exemplary act, saying that such initiatives reflect the spirit of solidarity in times of national hardship.
He reaffirmed that the government stands shoulder to shoulder with all flood-affected people across the country and was utilizing all available resources to address their problems.
Recent Stories
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
NAPA to suspends classes and performances
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CERN task force concludes 2nd review of Pakistan's Associate Membership56 seconds ago
-
PM lauds LESCO employees for donating one-day salary to flood victims1 minute ago
-
Muniba Mazari Joins Global Elite as UN SDG Advocate1 minute ago
-
DC visits service delivery centre, Kohat1 minute ago
-
Ten held for power stealing1 minute ago
-
Hot weather forecast for Sindh31 minutes ago
-
FIA cracks down on illegal money exchange, arrests three41 minutes ago
-
Young Pakistani scientist wins Best Young Researcher Award at Kazan Global Youth Forum51 minutes ago
-
ICT Police held two women drug peddlers in Capital; 1kg narcotics seized51 minutes ago
-
BISP deploys mobile registration vehicle in flood-affected areas of Sialkot1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi, U.S. Envoy discuss enhanced cooperation in security & investment sectors1 hour ago
-
Gilani, Ayaz Sadiq discuss parliamentary cooperation2 hours ago