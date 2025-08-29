Open Menu

PM Lauds LESCO Employees For Donating One-day Salary To Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 02:30 PM

PM lauds LESCO employees for donating one-day salary to flood victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appreciated the gesture of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) employees for donating their one-day salary, amounting to Rs. 20 million, to support flood victims.

The Prime Minister termed the donation a commendable and exemplary act, saying that such initiatives reflect the spirit of solidarity in times of national hardship.

He reaffirmed that the government stands shoulder to shoulder with all flood-affected people across the country and was utilizing all available resources to address their problems.

