PM lauds military leadership, scientists over training launch of Fatah missile

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday lauded the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Army Chief, and the scientists and engineers who took part in the successful training launch of the surface-to-surface Fatah missile.

"The successful training launch clearly demonstrates that Pakistan's defense is in strong hands," the prime minister said, according to a PM Office press release.

He also expressed satisfaction over the professional capabilities of the Pakistan Army and their full preparedness for national defense.

Pakistan has conducted a successful training launch of a Fatah Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres as part of ongoing exercise, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The guidance system makes this rocket a precision weapon enhancing its lethality and efficacy, while the trajectory mode and terminal guidance technology enables it to evade the enemy’s anti-ballistic missile systems.