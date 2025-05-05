PM Lauds Military Leadership, Scientists Over Training Launch Of Fatah Missile
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday lauded the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Army Chief, and the scientists and engineers who took part in the successful training launch of the surface-to-surface Fatah missile.
"The successful training launch clearly demonstrates that Pakistan's defense is in strong hands," the prime minister said, according to a PM Office press release.
He also expressed satisfaction over the professional capabilities of the Pakistan Army and their full preparedness for national defense.
Pakistan has conducted a successful training launch of a Fatah Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres as part of ongoing exercise, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
The guidance system makes this rocket a precision weapon enhancing its lethality and efficacy, while the trajectory mode and terminal guidance technology enables it to evade the enemy’s anti-ballistic missile systems.
Recent Stories
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism
Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller
PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF arrests 7 smugglers with 215 kg of drugs worth Rs 300 mln55 seconds ago
-
PM lauds military leadership, scientists over training launch of Fatah missile57 seconds ago
-
SSP Shoaib orders tightened noose around criminal elements11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile17 minutes ago
-
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 2421 minutes ago
-
Girl killed in dacoity bid21 minutes ago
-
KP's revenue collection soars to Rs 41.9 bln in 10 months31 minutes ago
-
Punjab cracks down on illegal arms dealers using fake documents41 minutes ago
-
14 nabbed over power stealing1 hour ago
-
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi1 hour ago
-
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism1 hour ago
-
BISE Sukkur chairman ensures peaceful exams, cracks down on cheating2 hours ago