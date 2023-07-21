Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023

PM lauds Nawab of Junagadh for raising strong voice against India's illegal state occupation: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, expressing his sorrow over the death of Nawab of Junagadh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji, said the deceased always raised a strong voice against India's illegal occupation of the State of Junagadh.

The prime minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to his bereaved family.

Khanji was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi after being diagnosed with cancer where he breathed his last on Thursday.

