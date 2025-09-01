Open Menu

PM Lauds Pak-China Enduring Friendship

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PM lauds Pak-China enduring friendship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan and China enjoyed an enduring friendship which had a prominent and unique place in the world as both the countries were supporting each other.

He observed that China had played a very significant role in Pakistan’s economic and social progress.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Tianjin Binhai New Area led by Tianjin Standing Member of the Communist Party China and Tianjin Binhai New Area Party Secretary Lian Maojun that called on him in China, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release received here.

The prime minister said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had played a vital role in the development of energy sector and construction of basic infrastructure in Pakistan, adding during the second phase of CPEC, the special attention would be paid on smart cities, cooperation in agri-sector and next generation technology industry.

The prime minister also expressed his pleasure at the development of Tianjin city under the leadership of President Xi Jinping.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and PM’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, Pakistani Ambassador in China Khalil Hashmi and other senior officials.

During the briefing it was informed that Binhai New Area was keen to enhance trade with Pakistan particularly in E-commerce, besides focus would be made on expansion of Binhai New Area businesses and industries across Pakistan.

Recent Stories

realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with L ..

Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

2 hours ago
 BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During ..

BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..

2 hours ago
 PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Servi ..

PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..

2 hours ago
 PFUJ two days FEC meeting

PFUJ two days FEC meeting

2 hours ago
 Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award ..

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously

6 hours ago
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and tr ..

Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class

6 hours ago
 China proposes establishment of SCO Development Ba ..

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit

6 hours ago
 Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in P ..

Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan