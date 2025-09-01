PM Lauds Pak-China Enduring Friendship
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan and China enjoyed an enduring friendship which had a prominent and unique place in the world as both the countries were supporting each other.
He observed that China had played a very significant role in Pakistan’s economic and social progress.
The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Tianjin Binhai New Area led by Tianjin Standing Member of the Communist Party China and Tianjin Binhai New Area Party Secretary Lian Maojun that called on him in China, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release received here.
The prime minister said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had played a vital role in the development of energy sector and construction of basic infrastructure in Pakistan, adding during the second phase of CPEC, the special attention would be paid on smart cities, cooperation in agri-sector and next generation technology industry.
The prime minister also expressed his pleasure at the development of Tianjin city under the leadership of President Xi Jinping.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and PM’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, Pakistani Ambassador in China Khalil Hashmi and other senior officials.
During the briefing it was informed that Binhai New Area was keen to enhance trade with Pakistan particularly in E-commerce, besides focus would be made on expansion of Binhai New Area businesses and industries across Pakistan.
