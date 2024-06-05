PM Lauds Pak Navy Officers, Workers For Third Successful Anti-narcotics Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 02:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the officers and workers of the Pakistan Navy for carrying out the third consecutive successful anti-narcotics operation in the North Arabian Sea during the last ten days.
He also appreciated the officers and staffers deployed at PMSS Zhob for confiscating a huge quantity of narcotics, according to a PM Office statement.
“The measures by Pakistan Navy to safeguard Pakistan’s maritime boundaries and elimination of illegal activities are laudable,” the prime minister commented who is currently on a five-day visit to China.
