Open Menu

PM Lauds Pak Navy Officers, Workers For Third Successful Anti-narcotics Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 02:11 PM

PM lauds Pak Navy officers, workers for third successful anti-narcotics operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the officers and workers of the Pakistan Navy for carrying out the third consecutive successful anti-narcotics operation in the North Arabian Sea during the last ten days.

He also appreciated the officers and staffers deployed at PMSS Zhob for confiscating a huge quantity of narcotics, according to a PM Office statement.

“The measures by Pakistan Navy to safeguard Pakistan’s maritime boundaries and elimination of illegal activities are laudable,” the prime minister commented who is currently on a five-day visit to China.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Navy China Visit Zhob

Recent Stories

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

2 minutes ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

15 minutes ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

2 hours ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

6 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

14 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

14 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

15 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan