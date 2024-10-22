PM Lauds Pakistan Navy For Foiling Smuggling Of Indian Narcotics Pills, Drugs
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded the officers and personnel of the Pakistan Navy for foiling an attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of Indian-made narcotics pills and drugs.
The prime minister, in a statement, said that the Pakistan Navy was not only safeguarding the maritime boundaries of Pakistan but also playing an effective role in curbing illegal activities in the region.
The whole nation, including me, feels proud of the Pakistan Navy's officers and personnel deployed to safeguard the country's maritime boundaries.
