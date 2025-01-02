PM Lauds Pakistan Navy For Successful Anti-narcotics Operation In Northern Arabian Sea
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended appreciation to Pakistan Navy for conducting successful anti-narcotics operation in Northern Arabian Sea.
During the operation, the Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Moawin confiscated a drug shipment worth around US$1 million.
This is a very significant milestone in the anti-narcotics campaign, the prime minister said in a press statement issued by the PM Office.
He said the Pakistan Navy played a central role in preventing drug smuggling on the country's maritime defense and sea routes.
The nation is proud of the personnel of the Pakistan Navy, the prime minister added.
