Open Menu

PM Lauds Pakistan Navy For Successful Anti-narcotics Operation In Northern Arabian Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 12:10 PM

PM lauds Pakistan Navy for successful anti-narcotics operation in Northern Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended appreciation to Pakistan Navy for conducting successful anti-narcotics operation in Northern Arabian Sea.

During the operation, the Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Moawin confiscated a drug shipment worth around US$1 million.

This is a very significant milestone in the anti-narcotics campaign, the prime minister said in a press statement issued by the PM Office.

He said the Pakistan Navy played a central role in preventing drug smuggling on the country's maritime defense and sea routes.

The nation is proud of the personnel of the Pakistan Navy, the prime minister added.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Navy Million

Recent Stories

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

2 minutes ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

12 minutes ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

42 minutes ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

57 minutes ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest b ..

Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date

10 hours ago
 Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 ..

Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship

12 hours ago
 11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on ab ..

11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists

12 hours ago
 S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air ..

S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..

12 hours ago
 NA Committee on National Food Security meets

NA Committee on National Food Security meets

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan