PM Lauds Pakistan Navy's Operation To Seize 1.3 Tons Of Narcotics
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded the Pakistan Navy for successfully carrying out an operation in the North Arabian Sea in which1.3 tons of narcotics were seized.
The prime minister, in a statement, said that the vibrant leadership of the Pakistan Navy led to the seizure of huge quantity of narcotics in the operation.
He said that foiling the attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of narcotics was laudable.
"The whole nation feels proud of the officials of the Pakistan Navy. The elimination of narcotics was essential for the welfare of humanity," he remarked.
Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated that the government was determined to extend all possible facilities to the Pakistan Navy in its mission to purge country of narcotics.
