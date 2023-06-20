UrduPoint.com

PM Lauds Pakistani Powerlifter Solangi For Winning Four Medals In Special Olympics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded the Pakistani powerlifter Saifullah Solangi as he won four medals in the ongoing Special Olympics World Games, in a first victory for Pakistan.

"Amazing news from Berlin about young Pakistani, Saifullah Solangi, making it to the record books with four medals," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said by his victory, Saifullah Solangi has blazed the path for the rest of the contingent to follow.

As per reports, Solangi won one gold medal in the powerlifting event by lifting 90kg in the back squat, another gold medalin Deadlift by lifting 115kg weight and then in Combined he lifted 245kg to secure a silver medal. He also won a bronzemedal in Bench 40kg weight-lifting.

