PM Lauds Police Cop For Saving Life Of A Citizen At Railway Track

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 11:50 AM

PM lauds Police Cop for saving life of a citizen at Railway track

The PM referring to the incident has tweeted that this is where duty becomes sacred. Admiration for the commitment of the young policeman to serve the people

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised a young policeman for his commitment to service and saving life of a person, who fell while trying to board a moving train.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister also shared the short video clip of the incident where the young policeman, after seeing a man falling down into the track area, rushed towards the moving train and pulled the man out.

"This is where duty becomes sacred. Admiration for the commitment of the young policeman to serve the people", PM Khan wrote on Twitter.

He said this is where duty becomes sacred, praising the commitment of the young policeman to serve the people.

