PM lauds President Erdogan for humanitarian aid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that in line with his commitment, President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan was leading humanitarian aid drive for flood affectees of Pakistan.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that Turkiye had mobilized massive relief effort for the food devastated population of Pakistan.

"6 flights have landed so far; 2 more will arrive tomorrow. Train carrying relief goods left Ankara for Pakistan," the prime minister posted a tweet.