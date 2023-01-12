PM lauds President Erdogan for leading rescue, relief efforts in flood hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lauded President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan for expressing solidarity at Resilient Pakistan conference held in Geneva.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that President Erdogan personally led Turkiye's rescue and relief efforts for the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

"I am highly grateful to my brother H.E. President Erdogan for his kind message of solidarity at Resilient Pakistan Conference," he posted a tweet.

"We greatly acknowledge Turkiye's contributions," he added.