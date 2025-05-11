PM Lauds President Trump’s ‘greater Role’ In Bringing Peace To South Asia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday lauded U.S. President Donald Trump for his “most valuable offer to play a greater role” in bringing lasting peace to South Asia.
“I am extremely grateful to President Trump for his pathbreaking leadership and commitment to global peace,” he said in a post on the social media platform, X.
PM Sharif said for decades, Pakistan and the U.S. had been partners who worked together closely to protect and promote the mutual interests as well as for peace and security in critical parts of the world.
He expressed confidence that President Trump would play his role to “reinvigorate” the Pak-U.S. strategic partnership.
“I am confident that in President Donald Trump, Pakistan has found a great partner who can reinvigorate our strategic partnership and strengthen Pakistan-U.S. ties, not only in trade and investment but in all other areas of cooperation,” he said.
Earlier, the Foreign Office in a statement appreciated President Trump’s willingness to support efforts aimed at the resolution of the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute that had serious implications for peace and security in South Asia and beyond.
"We acknowledge with appreciation the constructive role played by the United States, alongside other friendly states, in supporting the recent ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India; a step towards de-escalation and regional stability," the statement mentioned.
President Donald Trump on his Truth Social wall, a social media platform, had written that: "I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision."
