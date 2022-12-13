ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday wished Prince Karim Aga Kha on his birthday and acknowledged his contribution to the field of education and socio-economic development.

"Congratulations to His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV on his birthday," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said, "We acknowledge, appreciate, and remain grateful for his wonderful contributions to the cause of education and socio-economic development in Pakistan and around the world."