PM lauds protection of Dadu Grid Station from floods

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended the initiative of protecting the Dadu Grid Station from the floods through the creation of an embankment of three kilometres within 36 hours by the civil and military authorities.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he also congratulated the National Highway Authority for removing landslide on the M-8 between Ratodero and Khuzdar.

Meanwhile, on the special directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, restoration of road and power infrastructure in the flood affected areas is continuing on emergency basis.

The Prime Minister is personally monitoring the restoration work. Reports are being presented to him in this regard on daily basis.

Operational sections of Gawadar-Ratodero Motorway M-8 have been opened for traffic. Landsliding has been cleared from the motorway at Wangu Hills place.

Timergara-Bajaur transmission line has been restored whilst routine operations have also been restored on Bajaur and Munda Grid Stations.