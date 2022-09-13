UrduPoint.com

PM Lauds Protection Of Dadu Grid Station From Floods

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2022 | 11:45 AM

PM lauds protection of Dadu Grid Station from floods

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also congratulated the National Highway Authority for removing landslide on the M-8 between Ratodero and Khuzdar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended the initiative of protecting the Dadu Grid Station from the floods through the creation of an embankment of three kilometres within 36 hours by the civil and military authorities.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he also congratulated the National Highway Authority for removing landslide on the M-8 between Ratodero and Khuzdar.

Meanwhile, on the special directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, restoration of road and power infrastructure in the flood affected areas is continuing on emergency basis.

The Prime Minister is personally monitoring the restoration work. Reports are being presented to him in this regard on daily basis.

Operational sections of Gawadar-Ratodero Motorway M-8 have been opened for traffic. Landsliding has been cleared from the motorway at Wangu Hills place.

Timergara-Bajaur transmission line has been restored whilst routine operations have also been restored on Bajaur and Munda Grid Stations.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Flood Motorway Road Traffic Dadu Khuzdar Ratodero NHA From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for ..

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for Special Master - Court Filing

11 hours ago
 Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker ..

Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker Discuss Clashes in Tripoli - ..

11 hours ago
 UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain ..

UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain Deal Will Be Prolonged After ..

11 hours ago
 ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Rest ..

ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Restored - IAEA

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.