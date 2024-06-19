Open Menu

PM Lauds Punjab CM, Her Team Over Cleanliness Services During Eid Days

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PM lauds Punjab CM, her team over cleanliness services during Eid days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her team for ensuring cleanliness and providing other public services during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

"Well done Punjab Well done Maryam Nawaz," the prime minister remarked while lauding the Punjab CM and her team for successfully carrying out the cleanliness drive.

He said that an 80% reduction in throwing waste in the Lahore canal consequent to the use of drones was appreciable.

Prime Minister Shehbaz saluted the cleanliness teams for performing their duties in the sizzling hot weather and asked the Punjab government to keep up the tradition of public service and sprinkling rose water in the streets to suppress the odor.

He expressed the hope that the Punjab government would not only continue the standard of public service but would also improve it further.

Related Topics

Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Weather Prime Minister Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Water

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

2 days ago
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

3 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

4 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan