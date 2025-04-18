PM Lauds Punjab Govt's Rs15 Bln Package To Support 555,000 Wheat Farmers
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for announcing a special package, approving Rs. 15 billion Wheat Support Fund to benefit 550,000 wheat farmers directly.
The prime minister, in a statement, said that the waiver of Abiana (water charges) and fixed taxes for wheat farmers in Punjab was a relief for the farmers.
Besides, he said that the initiative to provide farmers with free wheat storage facilities for four months would help protect the commodity from seasonal impacts and farmers from market pressures.
The prime minister assured the Federal government's full support to the Punjab government in the export of wheat and wheat-based products.
"Pakistan's prosperity is directly linked to the prosperity of its farmers. It is Pakistan Muslim League-N's manifesto that farmers receive full compensation for their hard work," Prime Minister Shehbaz said, and congratulated the Punjab chief minister and her team for announcing the package.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points
Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..
Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan
Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held
World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM lauds Punjab govt's Rs15 bln package to support 555,000 wheat farmers4 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 98,200 cusecs water4 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to advance Pakistan’s technology, education, and healthcare sectors14 minutes ago
-
Artificial Intelligence in media discussed at MPC1 hour ago
-
Fight against terrorism to continue; enemies afraid of country's economic successes: PM2 hours ago
-
Hailstorm, thunderstorm, rain expected in KPK in next 48 hours12 hours ago
-
No space for Anti-State elements under guise of Politics: Rana12 hours ago
-
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC12 hours ago
-
Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs ..12 hours ago
-
Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan12 hours ago
-
Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held12 hours ago
-
Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visits various exam centres13 hours ago