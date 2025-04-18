PM Lauds Punjab Govt's Rs15 Bln Package To Support 555,000 Wheat Farmers
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for announcing a special package, approving Rs. 15 billion Wheat Support Fund to benefit 550,000 wheat farmers directly.
The prime minister, in a statement, said that the waiver of Abiana (water charges) and fixed taxes for wheat farmers in Punjab was a relief for the farmers.
Besides, he said that the initiative to provide farmers with free wheat storage facilities for four months would help protect the commodity from seasonal impacts and farmers from market pressures.
The prime minister assured the Federal government's full support to the Punjab government in the export of wheat and wheat-based products.
He said that welfare initiatives by the Punjab chief minister would not only benefit the farmers but also the national economy.
"Pakistan's prosperity is directly linked to the prosperity of its farmers. It is Pakistan Muslim League-N's manifesto that farmers receive full compensation for their hard work," Prime Minister Shehbaz said, and congratulated the Punjab chief minister and her team for announcing the package.
