PM Lauds Punjab Police Operation To Kill 10 Terrorists In Mianwali
Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the Punjab Police for carrying out a successful operation in the Mullakhel area of Mianwali in which 10 terrorists were killed.
The prime minister lauded the timely and effective anti-terror action by the Punjab Police and its Counter Terrorism Department, according to a PM Office press release.
"The entire nation feels proud of its brave policemen. We will continue to foil the nefarious designs of the terrorists," the prime minister said and reiterated the government's resolve for continuous action till the complete elimination of terrorism.
