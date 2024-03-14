PM Lauds Qatar's Contribution To Peace Efforts In Gaza
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2024 | 04:36 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2024) Ambassador of Qatar Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.
Shehbaz Sharif thanked Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani for their warm messages of felicitations on his re-election as Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan is proud of its close, fraternal relationship with Qatar, with bilateral ties having the potential to grow even stronger and meaningful, particularly in the areas of economy, trade and investment.
He highlighted that the Special Investment Facilitation Council that was established during his previous tenure as Prime Minister, is now functioning as an efficient and productive mechanism.
It is ensuring that foreign investors are able to benefit from investment opportunities in Pakistan's key sectors like agriculture, Information Technology, mining and minerals as well as renewable energy.
The Prime Minister lauded Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza. He said it is disappointing that violence is continuing in Gaza even during the holy month of Ramadan.
Shehbaz Sharif fondly recalled his official visits to Qatar in August 2022 and March 2023. He extended an invitation to the Amir of Qatar to undertake an official visit to Pakistan and said the people of Pakistan look forward to welcoming him in the near future.
The Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister and said he would do his best to foster stronger ties between the two countries.
