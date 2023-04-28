UrduPoint.com

PM Lauds Role Of PAF For Defending Motherland

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says our desire for peace should not be considered as weakness.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan is a peace loving country and wants peaceful co-existence with all countries especially its neighbours.

Addressing the Passing Out Parade at PAF academy Asghar Khan in Risalpur as a chief guest on Friday, he said our desire for peace should not be considered as weakness.

He lauded the role of the Pakistan Air Force for defending the motherland.

The Prime Minister said the Pak Armed Forces are fully capable of foiling nefarious designs of anti-state elements despite facing the challenges of terrorism, extremism and militancy.

He said the Pak Armed Forces have foiled a number of terrorist activities across the country by the price of their lives.

The Prime Minister said our forces have rendered great sacrifices in the war against terror for the restoration of peace in the country.

Condemning the Indian brutalities on innocent Kashmiris in the occupied territory, he said that peace cannot be ensured in South Asia till resolution of Kashmir issue.

About the economy, the Prime Minister said the economy is on the path of stability after taking difficult decisions by the incumbent government.

The Prime Minister congratulated the successful graduates and hoped that they will continue their efforts for maintaining peace and stability in the country.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was presented with a guard of honour and inspected the parade.

He pinned badges to the cadets and gave away trophies to the outstanding cadets.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information Minter Marriyum Aurangzeb and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu were also present on the occasion.

