UrduPoint.com

PM Lauds Role Of Police In Eradicating Terrorism, Ensuring Law And Order

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 12:50 PM

PM lauds role of police in eradicating terrorism, ensuring law and order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded the role of police in eradicating terrorism from the country and maintaining law and order.

Addressing the passing out parade of the 48th Specialized Training Programme of Police Service of Pakistan at National Police Academy, the prime minister paid tribute to the immense sacrifices rendered by the police force in the line of duty.

The prime minister expressed confidence that the police would live up to the expectations of people and would never refrain from any sacrifice to maintain law and order.

The prime minister emphasized setting up a counter-terrorism centre and forensic laboratory in the capital and urged working out a project in this regard.

He mentioned that the Counter-Terrorism Department and Punjab Science Agency were role model departments, which needed to be replicated in other parts of the country.

The prime minister congratulated the cadets who achieved awards in their professional field and also expressed satisfaction over the contribution of women police force towards national development.

He urged the cadets to demonstrate dedication, professionalism and commitment in their field.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government despite financial constraints would provide funds to Islamabad police to enhance its professional capacity.

He announced that the adjacent vacant land to the National Police Academy would be transferred in the name of academy by this evening.

He also announced to raise the salaries of faculty and staff of the academy at par with other police training institutions.

The prime minister regretted that Pakistan despite being blessed with all resources lagged behind from the rest of the world in the area of progress and development.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government's resolve to work for the progress and development of the country.

He congratulated the graduating officers and their parents. He also lauded the staff of the academy for imparting the required skills to all police officers.

Commandant National Police Academy Allah Dino Khawaja said 24 officers including seven lady officers passed out from the academy.

He said those officials who were passing out had been imparted training as per modern policing techniques and urged them to serve people professionally.

He said training of young officers had been designed to be academically challenging and physically rigorous to prepare them for leading modern police forces in the 21st century.

The Commandant NPA said officers had been given thorough exposure of forensic science, cyber-crime, public order duties, investigations and operations.

The prime minister distributed shields and medals among the officers who secured distinction during the course.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Century Prime Minister World Police Punjab Law And Order Young Progress Women All From Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

2 minutes ago
 PTI is all set to start long march against federal ..

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

42 minutes ago
 US announces additional $30m to support for flood ..

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Irelan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.