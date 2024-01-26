PM Lauds Role Of Rotary Int'l, World Community For Polio Eradication In Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 07:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday lauded the Rotary International, world community and development partners for their role in the eradication of polio in Pakistan.
The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Rotary International led by Stephanie A. Urchik, also appreciated the organization's services for the promotion of education and other sectors.
The delegation briefed the prime minister about the Pakistan Smart Village Programme and performance of the Rotary International for polio eradication.
The prime minister congratulated Stephanie for becoming the first female president of Rotary International and expressed good wishes.
He also reiterated his government's resolve to make every Pakistani children safe from polio.
He assured the Rotary International for his government's all-out cooperation in the execution of its programmes, and expressed the hope that the organization would expand the accessibility to their programmes.
The prime minister was told that Rotary would help uplift the living standards of the people while taking advantage of innovation and technology.
It was told that the Smart Villages would help promote the agriculture sector, take advantage of alternative energy, improve irrigation, provide drinking water, and mitigate the impacts of climate change.
The meeting was told that the Rotary International had donated around 800,000 books across Pakistan, with 200,000 distributed in Balochistan.
The delegation also gifted another 10,000 books to the prime minister which would be distributed in different parts of the country.
It was told that the mobile library of Rotary International was helping to promote book reading and literacy.
Caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.
