Open Menu

PM Lauds Role Of Rotary Int'l, World Community For Polio Eradication In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 07:17 PM

PM lauds role of Rotary int'l, world community for polio eradication in Pakistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday lauded the Rotary International, world community and development partners for their role in the eradication of polio in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday lauded the Rotary International, world community and development partners for their role in the eradication of polio in Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Rotary International led by Stephanie A. Urchik, also appreciated the organization's services for the promotion of education and other sectors.

The delegation briefed the prime minister about the Pakistan Smart Village Programme and performance of the Rotary International for polio eradication.

The prime minister congratulated Stephanie for becoming the first female president of Rotary International and expressed good wishes.

He also reiterated his government's resolve to make every Pakistani children safe from polio.

He assured the Rotary International for his government's all-out cooperation in the execution of its programmes, and expressed the hope that the organization would expand the accessibility to their programmes.

The prime minister was told that Rotary would help uplift the living standards of the people while taking advantage of innovation and technology.

It was told that the Smart Villages would help promote the agriculture sector, take advantage of alternative energy, improve irrigation, provide drinking water, and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

The meeting was told that the Rotary International had donated around 800,000 books across Pakistan, with 200,000 distributed in Balochistan.

The delegation also gifted another 10,000 books to the prime minister which would be distributed in different parts of the country.

It was told that the mobile library of Rotary International was helping to promote book reading and literacy.

Caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Prime Minister World Technology Polio Education Water Mobile Agriculture Reading From Government

Recent Stories

ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Cha ..

ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry

7 minutes ago
 PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situat ..

PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra

7 minutes ago
 ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 ..

ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat

19 minutes ago
 Monitoring officers continue action over violation ..

Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct

22 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day

Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day

22 minutes ago
 5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed i ..

5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days

19 minutes ago
Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins

Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins

19 minutes ago
 Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilie ..

Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-bett ..

19 minutes ago
 Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 ..

Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches

22 minutes ago
 Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sh ..

Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident

22 minutes ago
 Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities t ..

Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects

19 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day ..

Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan