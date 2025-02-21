PM Lauds Security Forces For Eliminating Khawarij In Karak
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday paid tribute to the security forces for killing six Khawarij in district Karak.
He said the government would continue to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies of humanity.
He asserted that sacrifices of lives by the sons of the nation in the war against terrorism would not go in vain.
He assured that the government was fully active to root out terrorism from the country.
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..
ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..
Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says
Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session
Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities
EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025
CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security
Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..
Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to study at UK’s Oxford Univers ..
Proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakeel Afridi not feasible, IHC tol ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore Police continue welfare efforts for martyrs' families5 minutes ago
-
Health advocates urge to take strict measures to combat rising youth addiction5 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for eliminating Khawarij in Karak5 minutes ago
-
Experts call for financing in climate-resilient WASH services5 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi holds Khuli Katchery to address public grievances5 minutes ago
-
25 killed, 1295 injured in RTCs in Punjab15 minutes ago
-
More than 854 students conferred degrees at 28th convocation of SSUET15 minutes ago
-
PJA successfully concludes its 40th batch of pre-service training25 minutes ago
-
677 criminal gangs busted this year so far25 minutes ago
-
Priority funding being ensured for best health facilities: DC25 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for acid attack on his ex-wife25 minutes ago
-
CTO Zeeshan inspects driving school, test center in Islamabad25 minutes ago