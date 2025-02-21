Open Menu

PM Lauds Security Forces For Eliminating Khawarij In Karak

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 08:50 PM

PM lauds security forces for eliminating Khawarij in Karak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday paid tribute to the security forces for killing six Khawarij in district Karak.

He said the government would continue to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies of humanity.

He asserted that sacrifices of lives by the sons of the nation in the war against terrorism would not go in vain.

He assured that the government was fully active to root out terrorism from the country.

