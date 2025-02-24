Open Menu

PM Lauds Security Forces For Eliminating Khawarij In Khyber District

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 11:42 PM

PM lauds security forces for eliminating Khawarij in Khyber district

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday lauded the security forces for killing 10 Khawarij in the area of Bagh in the district of Khyber

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday lauded the security forces for killing 10 Khawarij in the area of Bagh in the district of Khyber.

He said the government would continue to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies of humanity.

He said the government and the security forces were united for the complete eradication of terrorism from the country.

He said the war against terrorists would continue till complete end of terrorism.

