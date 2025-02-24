PM Lauds Security Forces For Eliminating Khawarij In Khyber District
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 11:42 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday lauded the security forces for killing 10 Khawarij in the area of Bagh in the district of Khyber
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday lauded the security forces for killing 10 Khawarij in the area of Bagh in the district of Khyber.
He said the government would continue to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies of humanity.
He said the government and the security forces were united for the complete eradication of terrorism from the country.
He said the war against terrorists would continue till complete end of terrorism.
Recent Stories
DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite
Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month
SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts
'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as latest game drops
IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing Its position as global investm ..
Division bench's order challenged in deputy registrar contempt case
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite
LHC upholds objection to PTI’s petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan
Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh
Punjab govt revises schools timing for Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties2 minutes ago
-
Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month4 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts4 minutes ago
-
Division bench's order challenged in deputy registrar contempt case4 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds objection to PTI’s petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally4 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan11 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt revises schools timing for Ramadan12 minutes ago
-
Legacy Returns Home: Exhibition of Repatriated Artefacts at PNCA12 minutes ago
-
DC Barkhan Abdullah takes charge of his post12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhail urges political leaders to play role in finding solution ..4 minutes ago
-
CAPS Ambassadors' Forum proposes enhancing P2P and B2B linkages among Pakistan, Australia and South ..20 minutes ago