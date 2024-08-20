Open Menu

PM Lauds Security Forces For Eliminating Killers Of Panjgur DC

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PM lauds security forces for eliminating killers of Panjgur DC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded the security forces for eliminating the terrorists involved in the martyrdom of Deputy Commissioner of Panjgur Zakir Ali.

"The elements involved in spreading terrorism in the country should learn a lesson from the fate of the killers of Panjgur DC.

Terrorism will be given no chance to flourish in the country," the prime minister said.

He reiterated that the war against terrorism would continue till the elimination of the scourge in toto. The whole nation stands by the security forces till the country's riddance from terrorism, he added.

