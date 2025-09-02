PM lauds security forces for killing 6 terrorists in Bannu

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded the officers and personnel of the security forces for killing six terrorists in response to the attack by the Indian sponsored Khawarij miscreants on the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in District Bannu.

In a statement issued by the PM Office, he also expressed sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of six soldiers from the Federal Constabulary and the Army in the encounter.

"In this difficult time, we stand with the families of the martyrs and equally share their grief," the prime minister said.

He added that the war against terrorism will continue until complete eradication of this menace from the country.

He said the Pakistan armed forces were tirelessly engaged in cleansing the motherland of terrorists. For that, he said the entire nation, including himself paid tribute to them.

"The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan armed forces in the firm resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country," he remarked.