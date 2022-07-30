PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists in Kech

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday lauded the security forces for carrying out a successful operation against terrorists in district Kech, Balochistan.

The prime minister also condoled the death of Havaldar Hidayatullah from Lakki Marwat, who embraced shahadat during the operation.

The entire nation saluted the sacrfices of its shuhada, he added.

The prime minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family of late Havaldar.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of Naek Wazir Muhammad who was injured during the operation.