PM Lauds Security Forces For Successful Operation Against Terrorists

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday commended the officers and soldiers of the security forces for successful operation against the menace of the Khawarij in the districts of Waziristan and Khyber.

With professionalism, courage, and bravery, the security forces eliminated four Khawarij terrorists involved in terrorist activities, including a key leader, the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM office.

He stressed that the war against terrorism will continue until the complete eradication of this menace from the country.

"The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Armed Forces in the war against terrorism," he added.

