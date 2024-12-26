PM lauds security forces for successful operations against terrorists

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday lauded the security forces for their successful operations against the Khawariji terrorists in Bannu and North and South Waziristan.

He appreciated the security forces for eliminating 13 Khawariji terrorists in these operations.

He paid tribute to Major Muhammad Awais of Pakistan army for embracing martyrdom while countering the terrorists in North Waziristan.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of martyred Major Awais in heaven and condoled with the bereaved family.

He said the whole nation saluted martyred Major Awais and was determined to eradicate terrorism in all forms.