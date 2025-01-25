PM Lauds Security Forces For Successful Operations Against Terrorists
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday lauded the security forces for successful operations against terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij in districts of Lakki Marwat, Karak and Khyber.
He appreciated the security forces for eliminating 30 Khawarij terrorists during the operations.
He said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism.
He said the government was determined to eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.
