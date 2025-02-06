Open Menu

PM Lauds Security Forces For Successful Operation Against Terrorists In North Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 11:57 PM

PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists in North Waziristan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday appreciated the security forces for the successful operation against the terrorists of Fitna Al-Khawarij in Hasankhel in district North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday appreciated the security forces for the successful operation against the terrorists of Fitna Al-Khawarij in Hasankhel in district North Waziristan.

He lauded the security forces for killing 12 terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during the operation.

He paid tribute to Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim of Pakistan army for embracing martyrdom while bravely countering the terrorists.

He prayed for the elevation of rank of the martyred soldier and condoled with the bereaved heirs.

He said the whole nation saluted Shaheed Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim.

The government was determined to eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country, he added.

Recent Stories

Swindling Brit stands trial for injuring French po ..

Swindling Brit stands trial for injuring French police in getaway

3 minutes ago
 Global stocks mostly climb as trade fears ease

Global stocks mostly climb as trade fears ease

2 minutes ago
 PM lauds security forces for successful operation ..

PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists in North Wa ..

2 minutes ago
 Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit ..

Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit in Paris

2 minutes ago
 Swedish police say 'multiple nationalities' died i ..

Swedish police say 'multiple nationalities' died in mass shooting

2 minutes ago
 ICT completes 4th day of polio campaign successful ..

ICT completes 4th day of polio campaign successfully

2 minutes ago
Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won ..

Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open results

Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open results

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves initiatives to boost ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves initiatives to boost social welfare, digital transf ..

14 minutes ago
 ‘NZ fully prepared to do well in tri-nation seri ..

‘NZ fully prepared to do well in tri-nation series, Champions trophy’; Jacob ..

7 minutes ago
 UK House of Commons Deputy Speaker arrives in city ..

UK House of Commons Deputy Speaker arrives in city to attend CPA conference

7 minutes ago
 Security forces killed 12 khwarij in North Waziris ..

Security forces killed 12 khwarij in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan