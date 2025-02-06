- Home
PM Lauds Security Forces For Successful Operation Against Terrorists In North Waziristan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 11:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday appreciated the security forces for the successful operation against the terrorists of Fitna Al-Khawarij in Hasankhel in district North Waziristan.
He lauded the security forces for killing 12 terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during the operation.
He paid tribute to Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim of Pakistan army for embracing martyrdom while bravely countering the terrorists.
He prayed for the elevation of rank of the martyred soldier and condoled with the bereaved heirs.
He said the whole nation saluted Shaheed Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim.
The government was determined to eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country, he added.
