PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday appreciated the security forces for their successful operation against the terorrists of Fitna Al-Khawarij in Datakhel, North Waziristan district.

He lauded the security forces for killing three Khawarij terrorists during the operation.

He said the whole nation saluted the security forces, adding the government was determined to root out all forms of terrorism from the country.