PM Lauds Security Forces For Successful Operation Against Khawarij
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday lauded the officers and Jawans of security forces for successful intelligence based operation against Fitna Al-Khawarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He appreciated the officers and Jawans of security forces for their professional capabilities for eliminating nine Khawarij in Mohmand and Dera Ismail Khan.
He paid tribute to Havaldar Muhammad Zahid and Sepoy Aftab Ali Shah for embracing martyrdom for the country while fighting bravely and killing Khawarij.
He prayed for the elevation of ranks of martyrs in Jannah and for the grant of patience to the bereaved families.
He said the war against the menace of terrorism would continue till its complete eradication from the country.
The nation stood with the armed forces in the war against terrorism, he added.
He said the whole Pakistani nation was proud of its brave Jawans, who were giving their lives for the nation, and their families.
