PM Lauds Security Forces For Successful Operation Against Khawarij
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 11:47 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday appreciated the officers and personnel of security forces for successful intelligence-based operation against Fitna al Khawarij in district Khyber
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday appreciated the officers and personnel of security forces for successful intelligence-based operation against Fitna al Khawarij in district Khyber.
He lauded the professional capabilities of security forces for killing three Khawarij in district Khyber.
He said the war against the menace of terrorism would continue till its complete elimination from the country.
He said the whole nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan army in the war against terrorism.
Recent Stories
RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer to retaking Khartoum
China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise
UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders
Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad for youth
EU sanctions Rwandan commanders over M23 in DR Congo
Security forces kill three Khawarij in IBO: ISPR
Pakistan’s trade deficit declines in FY24: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam K ..
President appreciates security forces for operation against Khawarij in Khyber
McIlroy wins Players Championship title in playoff
Rwanda says cutting diplomatic ties with Belgium
Canada must reinforce ties with 'reliable allies like France': PM Carney
EU sanctions Rwandan army commanders, mining CEO over M23 offensive
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad for youth8 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill three Khawarij in IBO: ISPR8 minutes ago
-
President appreciates security forces for operation against Khawarij in Khyber4 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against Khawarij3 minutes ago
-
PM condoles death of Pakistan's tallest person Naseer Soomro3 minutes ago
-
Young man shot dead by cousin allegedly over property dispute3 minutes ago
-
ACP hosts Grand Mehfil-e-Naat in Celebration of Ramazan1 hour ago
-
Strict security measures in place for In-Camera Parliamentary Committee meeting1 hour ago
-
Minister Yousaf underscores lawyers role in upholding sanctity of Prophethood1 hour ago
-
Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visits Data Darbar1 hour ago
-
Restoring people's confidence vital to bring peace back to Balochistan: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..1 hour ago
-
Jaffer Express to resume service from Tuesday: Hanif Abbasi1 hour ago