Open Menu

PM Lauds Security Forces For Successful Operation Against Fitna Al-Khawarij

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 08:20 AM

PM lauds security forces for successful operation against Fitna al-Khawarij

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday lauded the officers and personnel of security forces for successful intelligence-based operations against Fitna al-Khawarij in Dera Ismail Khan.

He appreciated the professional capabilities of officers and personnel of security forces for killing ten Khawarij during the operation.

He paid tribute to Captain Hasnain Akhtar for embracing martyrdom while fighting bravely during the operation.

He prayed for the elevation of the rank of the martyr in Jannah and grant of fortitude to the bereaved family.

He said the whole nation pays tribute to the brave Jawans of the security forces, and their families, for sacrificing their lives for the defence of the nation.

He said war against the menace of terrorism would continue till its complete elimination from the country.

He and the whole Pakistani nation stood with the brave security forces in their unwavering commitment to defend the country against the miscreants and terrorists, he added.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zaye ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs ..

UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation

7 hours ago
 Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers duri ..

Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season

7 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai m ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Pr ..

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations

8 hours ago
UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterit ..

UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute

8 hours ago
 Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terror ..

Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terrorism

9 hours ago
 Groom murdered just three days after wedding

Groom murdered just three days after wedding

9 hours ago
 Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrash ..

Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia

9 hours ago
 ED IBCC, MD NBF discuss strengthening educational ..

ED IBCC, MD NBF discuss strengthening educational collaboration

9 hours ago
 Japan first team to qualify for 2026 World Cup wit ..

Japan first team to qualify for 2026 World Cup with win over Bahrain

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan