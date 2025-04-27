PM Lauds Security Forces For Successful Operations Against Khawarij Terrorists In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 12:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday praised the security forces for their successful
operations against Khawarij terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which resulted in the
elimination of 15 terrorists in three separate actions.
In a statement , the prime minister expressed appreciation for bravery and dedication of the
security personnel.
He paid glowing tribute to Lance Naik Usman Mohmand and Sepoy Imran Khan of the Pakistan
Army, who embraced martyrdom while courageously confronting terrorists in
North Waziristan.
The prime minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and extended his heartfelt
condolences to their families.
"The entire nation stands firmly with the security forces in the war against terrorism," the prime
minister affirmed.
"We salute our martyrs who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety and security of
the country." Reiterating his commitment to the nation, PM Shehbaz Sharif stressed that Pakistan
remains resolute in its determination to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from its soil.
