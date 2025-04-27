Open Menu

PM Lauds Security Forces For Successful Operations Against Khawarij Terrorists In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 12:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday praised the security forces for their successful

operations against Khawarij terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which resulted in the

elimination of 15 terrorists in three separate actions.

In a statement , the prime minister expressed appreciation for bravery and dedication of the

security personnel.

He paid glowing tribute to Lance Naik Usman Mohmand and Sepoy Imran Khan of the Pakistan

Army, who embraced martyrdom while courageously confronting terrorists in

North Waziristan.

The prime minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and extended his heartfelt

condolences to their families.

"The entire nation stands firmly with the security forces in the war against terrorism," the prime

minister affirmed.

"We salute our martyrs who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety and security of

the country." Reiterating his commitment to the nation, PM Shehbaz Sharif stressed that Pakistan

remains resolute in its determination to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from its soil.

