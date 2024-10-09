Open Menu

PM Lauds Security Forces For Thwarting Terrorist Attack In Zhob

October 09, 2024

PM lauds security forces for thwarting terrorist attack in Zhob

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday praised the security forces for foiling a terrorist attack on Frontier Corps post in District Zhob.

The prime minister appreciated the security forces for sending two terrorists to hell, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also expressed his grief over Shahadat of Havaldar Jamshaid Khan and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The prime minister observed that the Jawans of security forces were acting like bulwark against the scourge of terrorism and the sacrifices of Shuhada would not go in vain.

He also reiterated the resolve to continue the fight against terrorists till complete elimination of terrorism.

